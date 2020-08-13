CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Portland Police Bureau responded to a wanted person call on Thursday evening.
The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team and officers responded to an industrial area near Northeast 78th Street and Northeast 19th Court.
When law enforcement contacted the suspect, he fled into a building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom, according to the sheriff's office.
Crisis negotiators attempted to work with the subject by cell phone but he refused to surrender. suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.
