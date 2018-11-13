VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County woman accused of randomly slashing a man’s neck as he sat in his car faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Ester Mitchell, 49, faces a charge of assault in the first degree.
According to Clark County deputies, Mitchell attacked a man she did not know sitting in a car outside her Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue apartment building on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators say Mitchell held a knife and reached into a window that was open before cutting the man’s neck. The victim, according to deputies, was able to get a hold of the knife and drove off as Mitchell tried to cut him again.
The unidentified man suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack, investigators said.
Deputies say when they responded to a 911 call at the complex, they found the victim and were interviewing him when Mitchell returned out of her apartment building with a butcher knife.
She was ordered to drop the knife and complied before being taken into custody, authorities said.
On Tuesday morning, Mitchell made her first appearance in court wearing a mental health smock.
A woman who identified herself as Mitchell’s mother said her daughter struggled with drugs and mental health prior to the attack.
49-year-old Ester Mitchell is accused of reaching into a man’s car through an open window & slashing his neck in Clark County over the weekend. Deputies say attack was random and she did not know the victim, who was able to get away with minor injuries. More on FOX 12 at noon. pic.twitter.com/bR9kO7WQVj— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) November 13, 2018
“It wasn’t any surprise to me,” Beverly Hancock said. “I’m hoping she’ll find some help this way.”
A judge ordered Mitchell to be evaluated ahead of a later arraignment.
