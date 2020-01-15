Clark College classes to resume, strike over after new contract approved with faculty

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Classes are set to resume Thursday at Clark College.
Classes were canceled this week due to a faculty strike.
Faculty members were calling for higher pay. According to the Clark College Association for Higher Education, the new contract provides “significant pay raises for full-time and adjunct professors.”
“This contract is a tremendous victory for Clark College because it begins to provide the competitive pay needed to attract and keep qualified, committed teachers for our students,” according to the union.
Clark College posted a statement saying, “In reaching an agreement, Clark College can get back to what we do best: serving students. We welcome our faculty and our students back to school.”
A college spokesperson previously told FOX 12 this strike was the first of its kind at the Vancouver school.
It's like saying that it's a victory for the child after he gets a spanking because now he's more compliant.
If it's a victory, why didn't the college come up with the raise in the first place?
