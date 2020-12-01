CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Council has adopted a ban on fireworks that fly, explode or travel more than 1 foot in the air or more than 6 feet on the ground. It will go into effect Dec. 1, 2021.
The council adopted the ordinance Tuesday regarding the sale, possession and use of such fireworks. Only “safe and sane” fireworks will be allowed, according to a council statement.
The updated rules apply to unincorporated areas of Clark County starting Dec. 1, 2021.
The current rules which allow fireworks not labeled “safe and sane” will still apply to the holidays on Dec. 31, 2020 and July 4, 2021.
The current rules are online at https://clark.wa.gov/code-administration/fireworks. That site also includes an interactive map showing what fireworks are allowed at a given address in the county.
The county received more than 200 public comments regarding this decision.
Fireworks are not legal in Vancouver, and their sale and use are considered a crime within the city, with civil fines starting at $500. That law was approved by the Vancouver City Council in 2015.
