CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Council approved an interim ordinance on Friday morning to allow the sale of fireworks from December 27-31.
County code allows fireworks to be used from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. January 1 each year. However, current county code prohibits the sale of fireworks around the New Year’s holiday. Fireworks may only be sold from June 28 to July 4 each year.
In late June 2021, the county adopted an emergency fireworks ban due to the dry conditions and high risk of fire. As a result, retailers have requested the ability to sell fireworks during the New Year’s holiday time period.
County residents can find out if the use of fireworks is permitted at their address using an interactive map on the county’s website. The website includes safety tips for using fireworks and fireworks that are illegal to use in Clark County.