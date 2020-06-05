CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County was approved for Phase 2 by the Washington Department of Health on Friday.
The move into Phase 2 is effective immediately.
Under Phase 2 of the Safe State Washington plan, businesses such as hair and nail salons, barbershops, real estate, pet grooming and new construction can resume by following industry-specific guidelines issued by Governor Jay Inslee.
Retails stores can open for in-store purchases and restaurants can resume dine-in services with limited number of customers.
Phase 2 will also allow small gatherings and outdoor recreation, such as camping and visiting beaches, as long as it of no more than five people from outside the household per week.
Clark County first submitted an application for Phase 2 on May 22, but the application was put on hold due to outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver.
The application was submitted the application again on Tuesday at the request of Secretary of Health John Wiesman.
Clark County can apply to move to Phase 3 after three weeks in Phase 2.
The Washington Department of Health also approved five other Washington counties for Phase 2 - Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom.
Seven Washington counties - Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum - were approved to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.