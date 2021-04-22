CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A burn ban currently in effect in Clark County will remain in place through early next week.
Late Thursday morning, Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young extended a temporary burn ban that began last Friday. The ban will now last through 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Clark County, it joins the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Skamania, Cowlitz, Pacific, Lewis and Wahkiakum counties in its burn ban extension.
Young is also rescinding all burning permits issued prior to the ban. Once the ban is lifted, permits can be reissued or extended. The county’s burning restrictions do not apply to federally managed lands.
“I’m extending the burn ban to ensure that we get the forecasted rain this weekend to help with the unusually dry conditions that exist right now,” said Young.
The region has experienced a record warm stretch for April. The FOX 12 weather team sees rain arriving late Friday.
Recreational campfires on forest lands are allowed, but only in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, which include commercial campgrounds and local, county and state parks. Clark County said that recreational fires on private land are permitted when built according to the following regulations:
- Recreational fires must be in a metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pit such as those in improved campgrounds or available at home and garden stores.
- Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.
- Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.
- Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.
- Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
- Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires.
Young is urging county residents to practice wildfire prevention by creating a “defensible space” around their homes. Learn more about wildfire prevention on Clark County’s website.
