CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A burn ban that has been in effect for Clark County since July will be lifted on Thursday.
Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young says he will be lifting the ban on recreational and land clearing burning at 12 a.m. Thursday.
A burn ban in effect for the city of Vancouver will also be lifted on Thursday.
After Thursday, residents must follow all local outdoor burning regulations and burning permit requirements Recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, like those found in local, county and state parks.
On private land, recreational fires must be built according to the following regulations:
- Fires must be built in a metal, stone or masonry-lined pit such as those seen in approved campgrounds or in portable units sold in home and garden stores. Fires must not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.
- Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old and with the ability to extinguish the fire using a shovel, five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.
- Completely extinguish recreational fires by pouring water or moist soil on them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
Young would like to remind Clark County residents that the use of burn barrels is illegal.
For more information, go to www.clark.wa.gov/code-administration/outdoor-burning.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.