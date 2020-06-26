Clark County businesses help educate on first day of statewide mask order

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest public health order in response to COVID-19 began Friday.
It requires face coverings be worn in public areas indoors and also outdoors in a public space when social distancing can’t be maintained.
“It seems like the guidelines are pretty simple,” said Andreas Christofakis, who was sitting outside Kafiex Roasters - Coffee Lab working remotely. “Whatever it takes to keep us safe.”
The assistant manager of the coffee shop, Alex Fuller, says they’re taking an education approach, reminding customers masks are now required inside while they’re not actively eating and drinking.
“Most people have been wearing their masks. A lot of people are still unaware so we’re just trying to educate,” she said. “I just want everyone to stay safe and that we’re all on the same page, you know. We’re all in it together.”
Right next door is the gym Anytime Fitness which only just recently reopened on a reservation-only basis.
“We are asking our clients to wear a mask as they come into the gym, anytime they’re walking around the lobby or anywhere off of the actual gym floor. If they’re working out, they can choose to wear it or not but anywhere else in the gym facility we are requiring that they do wear it,” said Christine Hammer, a personal trainer.
The public health order requires a person wear a mask while exercising only if they cannot maintain six feet of separation. But at this gym, they’ve blocked off equipment in order to facilitate that.
They’ve also upped their cleaning schedule, and asked clients to take part in it, too.
In terms of enforcement, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office released a statement this week to their Facebook page that said, in part, the point of this order is for public health and safety. It’s not a mandate for law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest violators it said.
Deputies, the post continued, have taken to educating people about face coverings and it’s worked well so far.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.