Clark County confirms six new cases of measles; outbreak total reaches 59

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The measles outbreak in Clark County is now up to 59 people, after six new cases were confirmed Saturday.
Clark County Public Health provided an update Saturday afternoon, after reporting no new confirmed cases the previous several days.
Along with six new confirmed cases, there is one additional suspected case.
One new exposure site was also identified and added to the overall list. The new site is the Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek, 2525 N.E. 139th St., Vancouver, from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 and 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 15.
Clark County Public Health provided an update on the ages of the confirmed cases.
Ages
- 1 to 10: 43 cases
- 11 to 18: 13 cases
- 19 to 29: 1 case
- 30 to 39: 2 cases
Of the total confirmed cases, 52 were unimmunized, five are unverified and two cases had received one measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.
Anyone who believes they have been exposed is asked to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing anyone else. People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments – unless experiencing a medical emergency – without calling in advance.
A call center was established to answer questions at 360-397-8021.
