CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health reported its first confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the county on Monday.

Public Health says the two cases in Clark County are among people who are fully vaccinated. One of the cases is linked to outbreaks among wrestling teams across the state.

The first Omicron variant case in Washington was detected earlier this month. As of Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health identified more than a dozen cases of the variant, including at least three associated with the wrestling outbreaks.

As of Monday morning, Public Health says it has identified 34 cases of COVID-19 among athletes and coaches at six Clark County schools. Officials say they have identified seven wrestling events associated with the cases. The events occurred in Clark County and elsewhere in the state in the last two weeks.

Public Health officials say the emergence of the new variant highlights the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus.

"COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide the best protection against infection from the omicron variant and others," said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. "I urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated or who hasn’t received their booster dose to do so as soon as possible."

Earlier this month, Oregon confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant in Multnomah and Washington counties. Lane County confirmed Monday its first case of the variant.

Oregon Health Authority officials on Friday predicted the state could be in for another COVID-19 surge this winter.