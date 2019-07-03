CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A ban on marijuana businesses in unincorporated Clark County that has been in place since 2014 has been lifted.
The Clark County Council voted Tuesday night to remove the ban.
Officials said talks about lifting the moratorium on marijuana began earlier this year, and last month the Clark County Planning Commission recommended that it be lifted.
Marijuana producers, processors and retailers will now be permitted in certain zones in the unincorporated county under the update to Title 40 of the Clark County Code.
Officials said the updated code keeps the ban on "marijuana establishments within 1,000 feet of an elementary or secondary school or public playground, as required by state law, but reduces the buffer to 500 feet for child care centers, libraries, churches, transit centers and recreational facilities."
The county council also added a 500 foot buffer for substance use disorder treatment facilities.
Also, marijuana business will only be open until 11 p.m.
The changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
More information about the regulations can be located here: www.clark.wa.gov/community-planning/marijuana-regulations.
