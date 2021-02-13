CLARK CO CONDITIONS

KPTV image of conditions in Clark County Friday

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Officials have declared a state of emergency in Clark County as winter weather continues to impact the region.

Clark County announced the declaration just before 10 a.m. Saturday, effective through the rest of the day.

Snow and ice have covered southwest Washington, making roads very dangerous. Officials said conditions, particularly in Washougal, have made some roadways “impassable.”

As of 6 a.m., the county said six Public Works snowplows were stuck in deep snow and ice in the Washougal area. One vehicle has since been recovered and crews were still working to recover the remaining five vehicles four hours later.

“Our vehicles are equipped with chains and other safety measures to ensure they can traverse snow- and ice-covered roads,” said Public Works Director Ahmad Qayoumi. “This is a good reminder to the community that winter driving conditions are unpredictable and even the most prepared vehicles can have difficulty maneuvering through these conditions.”

A large section of State Route 14, from Washougal to White Salmon, remained closed Saturday morning.

Clark County residents are urged to stay home and be safe.

Officials say the county is under a storm warning through 4 p.m. Temperatures are expected to remain freezing through Saturday.

Merlin
Merlin

Currently 14 degrees in Palmer, AK with snow forecasted for the next week. Grandkids are playing outside.

Tomcat1
Tomcat1

Our vehicles are equipped with chains and other safety measures to ensure they can traverse snow- and ice-covered roads,” said Public Works Director Ahmad Qayoumi.

You have 5 County snowplows still stuck, you might want to revise your statement to reflect the truth.

