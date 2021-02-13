CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Officials have declared a state of emergency in Clark County as winter weather continues to impact the region.
Clark County announced the declaration just before 10 a.m. Saturday, effective through the rest of the day.
Snow and ice have covered southwest Washington, making roads very dangerous. Officials said conditions, particularly in Washougal, have made some roadways “impassable.”
As of 6 a.m., the county said six Public Works snowplows were stuck in deep snow and ice in the Washougal area. One vehicle has since been recovered and crews were still working to recover the remaining five vehicles four hours later.
“Our vehicles are equipped with chains and other safety measures to ensure they can traverse snow- and ice-covered roads,” said Public Works Director Ahmad Qayoumi. “This is a good reminder to the community that winter driving conditions are unpredictable and even the most prepared vehicles can have difficulty maneuvering through these conditions.”
A large section of State Route 14, from Washougal to White Salmon, remained closed Saturday morning.
Good morning from Washougal! We’re out at the SR 14 closure to show you conditions and bring you the latest. Stay safe out there! ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/cyPPzX4LRi— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 13, 2021
Clark County residents are urged to stay home and be safe.
Clark County Public Works is responsible for nearly 3,000 lane miles of road throughout the county. While conditions may not be treacherous in your neighborhood, that does not reflect the reality of the entire county. Please do your part by staying home if you can.— Clark County WA_PW (@ClarkCoWa_PW) February 13, 2021
Officials say the county is under a storm warning through 4 p.m. Temperatures are expected to remain freezing through Saturday.
(2) comments
Currently 14 degrees in Palmer, AK with snow forecasted for the next week. Grandkids are playing outside.
You have 5 County snowplows still stuck, you might want to revise your statement to reflect the truth.
