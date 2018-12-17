Clark County deputies asking for public’s help finding woman, 3-week-old baby

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 31-year-old woman and her 3-week-old baby.
Deputies put out an alert Monday in hopes of locating Dannielle Williams. Williams goes by the name “Danni.”
Detectives said they received information that her baby may need urgent medical care.
Williams is described as having a slight build and she frequently dyes her hair with “vibrant” colors. Her hair may currently be blue, according to deputes.
Williams is known to frequent the Camas-Washougal area.
Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 911 right away.
Anyone who has additional information about the location of Williams and her baby is asked to contact Detective Craig Marler at 360-397-2108 or email Craig.Marler@Clark.Wa.Gov.
The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families is also involved in this case.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
