VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A person was shot and killed by Clark County deputies early Sunday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with someone they had probable cause to arrest. The person was believed to be a suspect in an assault with a handgun. The suspect did not comply with the traffic stop and led deputies on a chase.
Deputies stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 49th Street. The suspect got out of the vehicle, armed with a handgun and did not comply with deputies’ orders. The suspect was then shot and killed by deputies.
The Southwest Washington Regional Independent Investigation team is conducting the investigation. The involved deputies were placed on leave per standard protocol.