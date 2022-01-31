CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – A Clark County deputy shot and killed an off-duty Vancouver police officer in his home Saturday night after a struggle with an armed robbery suspect, according to the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

The Vancouver Police Department has identified the officer as 52-year-old Donald Sahota.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:15 p.m. to an armed robbery at the Chevron on Northeast 117th Avenue in Vancouver. According to a 911 caller, the suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at the gas station clerk's chest while demanding cash.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled in a stolen dark-colored Mercedes with several hundred dollars, the sheriff's office said. Police intercepted the suspect traveling northbound on I-205, where a chase began for several miles.

The suspect eventually exited I-5 toward Battle Ground. There, he left the car and fled on foot until he reached the house of Officer Sahota. The off-duty officer exited his house and attempted to detain the suspect, who was becoming aggressive and violent. During the fight, Officer Sahota suffered stab wounds and lost control of his firearm.

The suspect ran inside the house where the officer's wife was, the sheriff's office said. As the officer recovered his firearm and attempted to run into the house, Clark County officers arrived at the scene. A Clark County deputy sheriff, not knowing who the suspect was, fired several rounds, hitting Officer Sahota. Sahota was provided medical aid, but eventually died.

Police arrested the suspect and have him in custody. They have not released his name or the charges he's facing.

Officer Sahota joined the Vancouver Police Department in April 2014 after working for the Gresham Police Department and the Port of Portland Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg told FOX 12 Monday, "Don was a kind and thoughtful person -- someone we will always remember for his tenacious work ethic and commitment to bringing justice to victims and their families. We are grieving his loss and the entire situation. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, coworkers, and the entire Washington law enforcement community."

In a release Sunday, Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle spoke highly of Sahota:

"Early Sunday morning we lost a member of our police community. I am heartbroken by the loss of Officer Donald Sahota. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those he served with," said McEnerny-Ogle. "The sudden death of Officer Sahota is devastating, and we don’t have all the details of what occurred. I hope the community will join me as we hold Officer Sahota’s family and our law enforcement community in our thoughts and hearts."

McEnerny-Ogle said Sahota's death will be investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.