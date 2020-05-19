CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday that 10 additional counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of reopening.
That means 22 counties in Washington, or about 30 percent of the state, have already been approved or are now eligible to apply for the next phase.
Councilors in Clark County on Tuesday morning decided to move on the opportunity immediately. This is significant because Clark County is the first metropolitan county in our area to be eligible for this next step of reopening.
Before a Washington state county can apply for Phase 2, it has to have fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span.
Clark County Health Officer Alan Melnick said they are meeting that metric, reporting just over 40 cases in that time period over the last two weeks. Melnick said the county is also in good shape when it comes to hospital capacity and testing. He says they’re doing around 1,500 tests per week, which is more than the requirement of 50 times the number of weekly cases.
If Clark County’s application is approved, it means hair and nail salons can open, restaurant dining rooms can open at 50 percent capacity, and retailers can allow customers inside stores.
“We think we’ve got a very good shot at being able to move to Phase 2 from Phase 1,” Melnick said. “A lot of people are hurting in terms of their businesses, we wanna move it as quickly as possible.”
Melnick said he started working on the application immediately and hopes to have it submitted to the state by the end of the week.
