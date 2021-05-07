CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Fair has been postponed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, organizers said the Clark County Fair Board Executive made the decision "after much deliberation and consideration" to postpone the fair until summer of 2022. The fair had been scheduled for Aug. 6-15.
"This was a difficult decision that was made in the best interest of the community. It was one not taken lightly nor made quickly; but made to ensure the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, attractions, and staff," organizers said in a statement on the fair's website.
Organizers said they are planning "several manageable and smaller family-oriented" events for this summer. Those events will be announced at a later date at www.clarkcoeventcenter.com.
The Clark County Fair will return Aug. 5-14, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.