CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - After the second weekend in a row of having to pause operations, the mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds is back open Tuesday.
The site opened in the morning, but it was not as busy as it has been in the past. This week, state health officials say they're focusing only on giving out second doses to ensure everyone is fully vaccinated.
The site first had to close due to the local snow and ice storm, and then this past weekend, it was forced to close again. Officials says because of the storms back east, there were shipment delays across the nation, forcing Washington to close all four of the state-led mass vaccination sites.
Most Pfizer vaccines were scheduled to arrive Monday, and Moderna expects to deliver its backlog throughout the early part of this week - no later than Wednesday.
Despite the recent pauses, in the last month the state says 14,327 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ridgefield mass vaccination site.
Anyone who was unable to get a second dose appointment or confirmation email, can bring their vaccination card and identification to the fairgrounds and they will honor it.
