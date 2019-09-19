CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - An outdoor burn ban for Clark County will be lifted Friday morning.
The ban was issued in June and will be lifted at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Clark County Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway decided to lift the ban early due to an abundance of rain and cooler temperatures.
“It is very unusual for us to lift the annual burn ban before the end of September. But given the moisture levels of the wildfire fuels and the forecast for ongoing precipitation, it just makes sense,” said Dunaway.
Although the ban will be lifted, Dunaway would like residents to be vigilant when burning and always attend a permitted fire until is completely extinguished and cold to the tough.
For more information, visit www.clark.wa.gov/community-development/outdoor-burning.
