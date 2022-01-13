Clark County firefighter dies of cancer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Fire District 6, announced the death of a longtime firefighter and paramedic, Joe Killian, Thursday. Killian served the district for 26 years before retiring 4 years ago.
Shortly after his retirement, Killian was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a cancer that is common among firefighters. Occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service.
Firefighter Killian was a respected and well-liked member of this District.
“Joe used to say that being a firefighter was the best job in the world,” said Fire Chief Kristan Maurer. “He loved it because he had the ability to turn a bad thing into a good thing.”
A processional and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 18, at the Liberty Bible Church of the Nazarene. The processional is scheduled to leave the Clark County Fairgrounds area shortly after 10 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m.
There will be a live stream of the service, that will be available on the fire district’s website.