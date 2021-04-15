Clark County health director warns of variants, increasing transmission on the cusp of fourth wave

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Governor Jay Inslee warned on Thursday there’s strong evidence of a fourth wave of the virus in Washington.
Clark County Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick said he's most worried about the increased rates of virus transmission, how widespread variants are, and because of those two things, the potential for other variants to emerge that could be even deadlier or resistant to vaccines.
He said in Washington state variants are responsible for 90 percent of cases.
"I understand that people are tired of this but for the next couple of months, a little while a longer, just hold on a little while longer," he said.
It’s the plea we keep hearing from health officials to not let our guard down even with vaccinations, beautiful weather and places open for business.
Melnick said it’s a serious ask given the serious situation we’re in with the virus, on the cusp of a fourth wave.
He said more transmissible variants, more cases in younger people, and private gatherings are all driving the spread.
In Clark County they’re seeing an increase in cases in people 20 to 39 years old.
And Dr. Melnick said variants are responsible for 90 percent of cases in Washington state, including the UK B117 variant.
"It's gonna take over, it's more transmissible so that means more potential cases because it’s easier for a person to transmit this variant to other people," Melnick said.
Luckily the vaccines are effective for that variant but he says as the virus replicates, that might not be the case for any new variants down the line.
"The problem is the more virus is out there the more variants you can get that not only could potentially be more lethal but you could get a variant that’s resistant, that’s not protected by the existing vaccines," he said.
He said that's why it’s so important to limit the amount of virus that’s in the community and get everyone vaccinated as fast as possible, while still wearing masks and social distancing.
"We’re not going to be doing what we’re doing now forever," he said. "This is a temporary thing that we need to continue doing."
