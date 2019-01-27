CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The number of confirmed cases of the measles in Clark County increased to 34 on Sunday, with another nine cases suspected.
The confirmed cases involve 24 children who are 10 years old or younger, nine children between 11 and 18 years old and one adult between 19 and 29 years old.
Thirty of the cases involve people who have not been immunized. The four other cases have unverified immunization statuses.
Clark County Public Health also identified several additional locations where people may have been exposed to the measles:
- Kaiser Orchards Medical Office, 7101 NE 137th Ave., Vancouver from 1:55 to 6:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14.
- The Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek, 2525 NE 139th St., Vancouver from 8:15 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 18 and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23
- Vancouver Division of Children, Youth and Families, 907 Harney St., Vancouver from 12:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18.
- Golden Corral, 11801 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19.
- Vancouver Women, Infant and Children (WIC) office, 5411 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 2:50 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
- Tower Mall public areas (entrances, hallways), 5411 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 2:50 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
Clark County Public Health continues to keep a list of possible public exposure sites, which has twice included the Portland International Airport, as well as schools, health care facilities, businesses and the Moda Center for a Jan. 11 Blazers game.
A full list of exposure sites can be found here.
On Friday, Oregon Health Authority confirmed a case of measles in Multnomah County.
The Washington Department of Health also reported one case of measles in King County.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday declared a local public health emergency in response to the measles outbreak.
Clark County health officials have established a call center for people with questions at 360-397-8021. The call center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
