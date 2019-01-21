CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County health officials on Monday say they have now confirmed 22 cases of the measles, with three additional suspected cases.
The numbers out of Clark County have continued to go up during the outbreak, with Clark County Public Health providing continuous updates.
Only one case involves an adult, while the other 21 are all children.
The confirmed cases involve 19 unimmunized patients. Three cases have an unverified immunization status.
On Monday, health officials added three more locations where people may have been exposed to the measles:
• Memorial Urgent Care, 3400 Main St., Vancouver from 4:30 to 7:50 pm Saturday, Jan. 19.
• Orchards Elementary School, 11405 NE 69th St., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 14.
• Dollar Tree, 11501 NE 76th St., Vancouver from 8:10 to 10:50 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15.
Previous possible exposure sites have included health care facilities, schools, stores and the Moda Center for a Blazers game Jan. 11.
A full list of exposure sites can be found here.
Starting Tuesday, people who have been identified as possibly being exposed to measles will receive an automated call from Clark County Public Health. Not everyone who may have been exposed will receive the call.
The automated call will come from the county call center - 360-397-8021 - at 10:30 a.m. People who are not reached at 10:30 a.m. will receive a second call at 1 p.m. Those who receive the calls will be asked whether they are showing symptoms of measles. The automated calls will allow Clark County Public Health to more efficiently gather information about symptoms and identify possible new cases sooner.
Anyone who has been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles is urged to call their health care provider before visiting the medical office to avoid exposing others.
People with questions can reach the call center at 360-397-8021.
