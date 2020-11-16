Clark County health officials urge people to follow COVID-19 guidelines through the holidays

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County is urging people to follow guidelines, especially with the holidays approaching. They say if we don't do what we can now, it will get to a point where it will be too late.
Doctors in Clark County say without efforts to stop the spread of the virus now, it will eventually be like trying to turn around the Titanic.
They remind everyone to take the holidays seriously and do what they can to stop the spread.
They are reminding people that this Thanksgiving, Governor Jay Inslee is asking that people to celebrate only with people in their immediate family. If they do feel the need to gather for Thanksgiving, a quarantine is required.
According to the governor's new restrictions, anyone going to another's household must quarantine for two weeks before-hand or quarantine for seven days and get a negative covid test within two days before gathering.
Clark County officials say the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing exponentially, and they worry that soon hospitals could be at capacity.
They also say this pandemic is taking a toll on health professionals who treat covid patients daily.
"It takes a big emotional and physical toll on the staff. Seeing these patients get really sick and not being able to have family members around. Some of them we have to talk to interpreters, some of them we communicate while wearing PPE," Dr. Hoa Ly, Legacy Health Medical Director, Inpatient Medicine Service, said. "We see patients get sick very easily being moved from the main floor to the Intensive Care Unit, and get put on a ventilator.
Under Governor Inslee's new restrictions that go into place at midnight, social gatherings outdoors are not supposed to exceed five people from outside your household.
Health experts say they know people are suffering from pandemic fatigue and will have to make tough decisions about visiting with family this year.
But they add that without giving the virus places to spread, it won't be able to travel.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.