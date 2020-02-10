CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A home in Clark County was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.
Clark County Fire & Rescue and Fire District 3 responded to the fire at 3:43 a.m. in the 10300 block of Northeast 269th Street.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a one-story ranch-style home fully involved.
Neighbors told crews that the home was being remodeled and no one was living there at the time of the fire. The homeowners arrived to the scene and told the Incident Commander that they were three-quarters of the way through a full remodel.
Due to the large amount of fire, officials said crews took a defensive stand and attacked the fire from the exterior. Crews kept the fire from extending to the neighboring house.
Officials said firefighters remained on scene and helped investigators for nearly six hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
