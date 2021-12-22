CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – A Clark County homeowner was shot at while confronting a prowler early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred right before 3:30 a.m. near NE 165th Avenue and 32nd Street in the Mill Plain area. The homeowner observed a man on his surveillance camera looking at the cars in his driveway.

When the homeowner exited his house, the suspect began running away while the homeowner followed on foot. The homeowner was not injured.

The Clark County Sherriff’s Office said the suspect fell in the street while trying to escape and when attempting to get back up, fired a single round at the homeowner.

The suspect then took off again on foot.

Deputies discovered during the initial investigation, the suspect was seen on multiple surveillance cameras in the neighborhood with two other people prowling cars.

The Clark County Sherriff’s Office asks if anyone has information regarding this case or surveillance video which could assist in identifying suspects, contact Deputy Currier at michael.currier@clark.wa.gov.