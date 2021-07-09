VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An inmate was taken back into custody after escaping the Clark County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, a deputy noticed a person dressed in jail attire running away from the Clark County Jail. The deputy followed the person but lost sight of him.
A massive search was launched for the man. He was located about a mile and a half northeast of the jail at around 11 a.m. The sheriff’s office took 35-year-old Skylar Santillan into custody.
The sheriff’s office said Santillan was a trustee in the jail, meaning had earned more freedom inside the jail. He was awaiting transport to the state prison in Shelton, where he was going to spend more time for violating the terms of his probation.
Santillan was re-booked into the jail for two counts of felony escape. His trustee privilege was revoked, likely not to be reinstated.
The circumstances that led to Santillan’s escape are under investigation.
