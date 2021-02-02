VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 51-year-old man found dead on a Vancouver road.
The medical examiner’s office last week asked for the public’s help in the case. A man was found in the roadway on the 7000 block of Northeast Andresen Road at 11 a.m. Jan. 18. He was taken to the hospital and subsequently pronounced dead the following day.
On Tuesday, the medical examiner reported that the man who died is 51-year-old Anthony Kent Michel of Vancouver.
The cause of death and the manner of death are listed as pending on the death certificate. No other details were released Tuesday.
“The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office would like to thank everyone who assisted in the identification of Mr. Michel, especially members of our community who reached out via social media, email, and news outlets. We are grateful for the public’s assistance,” according to a statement.
