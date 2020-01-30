VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man found dead in Vancouver Tuesday.
The man’s body was discovered in the early morning hours near the 10900 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.
The cause of death is pending, but investigators said foul play is not suspected at this time.
The man is described as white, in his late 60s with brown eyes and balding with gray hair. He was 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds.
The man was wearing a black and navy-blue windbreaker jacket, along with a green and blue plaid shirt, black pants and brown hiking-style shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the medical examiner’s office at 564-397-8405.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.