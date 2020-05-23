CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Washington state has placed a hold on Clark County’s application to enter Phase II on Saturday.
Officials say the decision was a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vancouver food processing facility.
As of Saturday morning, 38 employees of Firestone Pacific Foods had tested positive for COVID-19. At least two of two people are not Clark County Residents.
“While this outbreak is unfortunate, our response demonstrates we have the confidence and capability to respond to situations like this,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director.
Public Health instructed Firestone Pacific Foods to stop production on Tuesday to prevent the virus from spreading to additional employees. There is no evidence that the virus has spread to the food or packaging.
Health authorities are working with Firestone and Labor & Industries to develop a plan to help the facility better align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They also coordinated with The Vancouver Clinic to facilitate coronavirus testing for all employees that began on Friday.
Prior to the facility-wide testing 12 positive cases were identified in the outbreak while 26 were identified on Friday.
Anyone who tests positive for the virus is instructed to isolate at home. Public Health staff is interviewing all positive cases to identify and notify close contacts, who will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. This process is ongoing for the cases identified Friday.
As a result of the decision, Clark County will remain in Phase I. Resident and businesses are asked to follow those guidelines set forth by the governor.
There is no timeline when Clark County will enter Phase II.
