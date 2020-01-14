VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Public works crews were out in full force in Clark County Tuesday night, pretreating roads with deicer ahead of forecasted ice and snow on Wednesday.
“Crews are on both the east and the west side looking for areas that might still have moisture on them from the precipitation we had earlier today,” said Vancouver Streets and Transportation Manager Ryan Lopossa. “Those will be the areas they hit first. And then eventually, by morning, we’re hoping to have all of our primary routes treated.”
In Battle Ground, the school district sent out a notification to students mid-evening that all schools would be on a 2-hour delay Wednesday due to the predicted slick conditions.
“More time to sleep in, get work done,” said high schooler Hunter Winters.
For other kids in the district, it will be round two of starting late after slick road conditions early Tuesday led several schools to delayed openings and put buses on snow routes.
“Today, we all thought school was going to get cancelled,” said Jackson Rush. “It was coming down.”
Forecasters are warning temperatures are expected to drop again overnight in Clark County. Freezing roads are likely to return Wednesday, along with a chance of snow in the afternoon.
According to Lopossa in Vancouver, crews have been trying to stay ahead of it all. Day crews were asked to extend shifts into the evening to pretreat roads on the most-used city streets.
“We’re well-stocked and ready to go,” he told FOX 12.
If conditions worsen overnight, Lopossa is urging drivers who still have to get to work on Wednesday morning to have patience and give themselves extra time.
However, for people like Vancouver’s Earl Jay Bartlett, who is confined to a wheelchair, the snowy mix may keep him stuck at home.
“I just can’t maneuver around in it,” Bartlett said. “You know, I wish they came out with snow chains for these.”
Meanwhile, back in Battle Ground, several members of the high school wrestling team told FOX 12 they are hoping classes are held, even if delayed, so that a big match goes on as scheduled.
“Hoping school doesn’t get cancelled so we still wrestle tomorrow,” said high schooler Kaidyn.
The Washington State Department of Transportation also has crews working around the clock deicing state roads throughout Clark County, the agency tells FOX 12.
