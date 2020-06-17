VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A deadly officer-involved shooting in Vancouver will be sent to a different county’s prosecutor for review.
Back in April, Vancouver police shot William Abbe while officers were responding to an assault call. Video of the shooting was posted online and many community members called for an outside agency to review the officers’ use of force. It’s a call Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik says he agrees with.
“I see that argument, I hear it, and I agree with it,” Golik said. “I think it's the right thing to do ... that's what I've done with this case ... and I think this is what prosecutors should do on these cases moving forward.”
Golik has forwarded the case to a prosecutor outside Clark County. He says in cases where police are accused of deadly force, it should be the norm for an outside agency to handle the review.
“We've had a very significant change in the law in the state of Washington that deals with requirements for independent investigations of officer-involved shootings, officer use of deadly force cases, which I think is definitely a positive move forward,” Golik said.
Golik said a case like this would likely come up for review after the fact, and it makes more sense to start an independent investigation at the very beginning.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.