Clark County Public Health issues advisory for Vancouver Lake due to toxin levels

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health has issued a danger advisory for Vancouver Lake after test results revealed elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water.
Results from water samples taken from the lake on Monday revealed the toxins above the threshold recommended by the Washington Department of Health. Danger signs are being posted at the public access points to the lake.
Health officials are advising against all recreating in the lake, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, using motorized boats, water skiing and fishing. Pets should not have any contact with the water.
Blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are currently present at the swim beach, flushing channel and the south entrance by the Shillapoo Wildlife area.
Blue-green algae can pose a significant health risk if the cyanobacteria or toxins are ingested, inhaled or contact skin. Inhaled bacteria or toxins can cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Skin contact can lead to rash, itching, blisters and eye irritation.
If water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness. The toxins can be fatal to pets that drink the water.
Vancouver Lake Regional Park remains open. Water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by lake water and remains safe to drink.
Additional information about blue-green algae and current advisories are posted on the Public Health public beach website. To report algae blooms in other bodies of water, visit the Public Health website.
