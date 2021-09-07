Clark County Public Health issues danger advisories at Lacamas and Round lakes

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health has elevated blue-green algae advisories at Lacamas and Round lakes in Camas from warning to danger.
Water samples collected last week showed both lakes continue to have elevated levels of cyanotoxins. Additionally, blue-green algae are now accumulating in many areas of both lakes, including at boat launches and other public access points.
Public Health is advising against all recreating in Lacamas and Round lakes, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, using motorized boats, water skiing and fishing. Pets should not have any contact with the water.
Blue-green algae can pose a significant health risk if the cyanobacteria or toxins are ingested, inhaled or contact skin. Inhaled bacteria or toxins can cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Skin contact can lead to rash, itching, blisters and eye irritation.
If water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness. The toxins can be fatal to pets that drink the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.