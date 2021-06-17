CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health announced on Thursday the closure at Klineline Pond has been lifted after test results from water samples collected Wednesday show improved water quality.
It was closed to swimming and wading on Tuesday after several water samples taken from the pond on Monday showed elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. Test samples from subsequent samples shows levels within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.
The danger advisory at Vancouver Lake will remain in place for at least one more week. Public Health is advising against all recreating in Vancouver Lake, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing and water skiing.
Public Health issued the advisory on June 11 after test results from water samples showed elevated levels of cyanotoxins from blue-green algae. Test results from water samples collected this week show improved water quality. If water quality continues to improve, Public Health will consider downgrading or removing the advisory next week.
As long as algal blooms are present at Vancouver Lake, Public Health will take weekly water samples to test toxin levels. The latest test results and current advisories are available on the Public Health website.
Water quality at Klineline Pond, Vancouver Lake and Battle Ground Lake will be monitored through Labor Day.
