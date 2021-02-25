Clark County Public Health Officer says they're not seeing equitable vaccine allocations

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says Clark County isn't getting the same number of vaccines as other Washington counties.
He said when he looked over the numbers, similarly sized counties were getting tens of thousands more doses than Clark County. Melnick said he first realized the drop in vaccine allocations when local healthcare providers began receiving less doses.
"In fact, so much less so they were concerned about not giving first doses anymore because they wanted to make sure what meager vaccine supply they had, they could complete the second doses," Melnick said.
So, he and his team began comparing their numbers against other counties just to see how far off the allocations were.
"We looked at 15 counties in the state. Five small ones, five medium ones and five large ones," Melnick said. They looked at how many doses each county was getting from the state per 1,000 people.
"Spokane: 145.9 doses per 1,000 population. King: 132.4, Snohomish: 121.1, Pierce: 111.9 and Clark: 94.1," Melnick said.
The most comparable county - Spokane. Melnick said Clark County's population is close to 500,000 and Spokane is sitting close to 525,000. However, Spokane has gotten tens of thousands more vaccine doses.
"As of the end of week 10, they had gotten 76,275 doses from the state and we had gotten just under 46,000. So, 30,000 doses less," Melnick said.
When you look at Washington's Covid-19 dashboard, he said you can really see the difference. On that dashboard, Clark County has given 45,326 vaccines whereas Spokane County has given 99,595.
"Clark County looks really awful," Melnick said. "We got all these people who are waiting for vaccinations, many of them elderly and the dashboard looks pretty bad." He said at this point, there are close to 37,000 people eligible to be vaccinated who are waiting for their dose.
But why? Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee said Clark County is receiving less doses because of a lack of equipment.
"The county didn’t feel they were equipped to receive the Pfizer, if I understand it, vaccine which required, until now, a very cold storage system. Because people were not equipped to accept or would not accept that vaccine, that’s been an issue," Inslee said.
However, Melnick said that's not true.
"The reason for our diminished allocation, I want to make that point again, is not the inability to take on Pfizer vaccines. That’s not the reason. We’ve had the ability to store, transport and administer the Pfizer vaccine," Melnick said.
