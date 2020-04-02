CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health announced Thursday that two more people have died from COVID-19, raising the county's death toll to eight.
Public Health officials said a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s have died from COVID-19.
Six other people have died from the virus in Clark County.
Public Health officials also reported one new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 131 as of Thursday morning.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 2
- 20-29 years: 12
- 30-39 years: 13
- 40-49 years: 32
- 50-59 years: 26
- 60-69 years: 24
- 70-79 years: 12
- 80 and older: 9
- unknown: 1
While 131 tests have come back positive, Public Health officials say 1,203 have been negative.
