CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Thursday.
There have now been five deaths in Clark County due to COVID-19.
The latest death was a man in his 80s. Health officials said he was previously hospitalized and had no known contact with a confirmed case.
The jump in diagnosed cases in the largest for a single day in Clark County, bringing the total number of cases to 48.
“Two factors are likely contributing to this increase in cases,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “First, we’re able to identify more cases because testing is available to more people than it was a few weeks ago. Second, the disease is spreading more in our community. We don’t know which is the bigger factor for the increase.”
The breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 20 to 29 years: 1
- 30 to 39 years: 4
- 40 to 49 years: 5
- 50 to 59 years: 7
- 60 to 69 years: 6
- 70 to 79 years: 4
- 90 to 99 years: 1
Health officials said details about the number of people who are hospitalized and whether cases had known contact with a confirmed case are not available at this time.
Public Health is investigating whether these people had any known contact with confirmed cases. They are also working to identify and notify the close contacts of these new confirmed cases. All close contacts will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.
