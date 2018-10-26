CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health officials want to set the record straight: their septic systems are not failing. They say residents who hear otherwise should ignore the report.
The department says a company selling septic additives is calling residents and falsely claiming there is an alert about failing septic systems. The company, according to Clark County Public Health, wants to sell the resident products to clean the system.
“Additives are commercial products sold under the claim that their use will improve the performance or aesthetics of an on-site sewage treatment system,” health officials said. ‘However, most additives do not have a positive effect on the operation of on-site systems and may, in fact, contaminate groundwater aquifers.”
The Washington State Department of Health has a list of approved on-site septic system additives posted on their website. The additives on the list do not have adverse effects on water quality or public health, the department says.
