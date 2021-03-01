CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County is receiving around 10,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses this week.
The county had been averaging 4,175 weekly first doses of vaccines from the Washington State Department of Health. Last week, data was released comparing allocations for 15 Washington counties showing Clark County was receiving less vaccines per capita than other counties.
“The disparity was impacting the county’s ability to get residents vaccinated and hindering efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccine,” according to Clark County Public Health.
The Washington State Department of Health notified Clark County Public Health that additional Pfizer vaccine doses were available for this week. Health officials worked with local health care providers to place additional vaccine orders. This week, Clark County health care providers will receive 14,140 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to the vaccine allocated to health care providers, Clark County Public Health is sending mobile vaccination teams to several housing authority facilities Tuesday and Wednesday. Volunteers will vaccinate seniors living in the facilities. Later this week, mobile teams will also return to adult family homes to provide second doses to residents and staff who received their first doses from mobile teams in early February.
Public Health continues to work with community partners to plan for additional mobile and fixed-location vaccination sites. Public Health intends to position sites in locations where residents have not been able to easily access vaccine and among communities and populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
For more information about Clark County COVID-19 vaccination efforts and to submit a request for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Clark County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine webpage or call 888-225-4625. The Public Health call center operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
