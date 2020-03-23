CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County health officials have announced three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and one of those people has died.
The first case is a man in his 50s. Health officials say he had close contact with a confirmed case and was quarantined. He is recovering at home.
The second new case is a man in his 80s. He was hospitalized and tested for the virus last week. Health officials said he died March 19.
Health officials say the third new case is a woman in her 30s who had no known contact with a confirmed case. She is currently hospitalized.
Public Health is working to identify and notify the close contacts of confirmed cases. All close contacts will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.
The new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 13.
Three other people have died from the virus in Clark County.
