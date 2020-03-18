VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A third person from Clark County diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.
Clark County Public Health reported Wednesday that the patient, a man in his 70s, died Tuesday night.
The man was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clark County. He did not have any recent travel or known contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
He had been hospitalized at Oregon Health & Science University.
“It’s a tragedy that we’ve lost another member of our community to COVID-19,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “We send our deepest condolences to his family.”
There have been four cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Clark County.
Two other deaths from the virus were reported Tuesday in Clark County. Those cases involved a husband and wife in their 80s. They were living in separate care facilities, but they had contact with each other, according to health officials.
The couple had both been hospitalized at Peace Health Southwest.
