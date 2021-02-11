CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health says two cases of the UK COVID-19 variant have been detected in the county.
Public Health officials say they were notified this week that two residents tested for the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
These are the first two cases of the variant identified in the county.
“This variant can spread more easily and quickly than others, but the measures we take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are also effective in preventing the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “It’s essential that we continue to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings.”
According to officials, one of the two residents had traveled out of the country prior to testing positive for COVID-19. However, officials say the two appear unrelated and the other resident did not travel.
No further details were released.
The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom last year and in Washington in January. Several cases have also been detected in Oregon.
While data collected suggests a low prevalence of the variant in Washington, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the variant will become the dominant strain in the U.S. within a few months, according to officials.
Public Health officials would like to remind people to:
- Wear a face covering anytime you’re around people you do not live with, including people you see regularly. Make sure face coverings fit well and have multiple layers.
- Stay at least 6 feet from people you do not live with.
- Avoid social gatherings. If you do gather with others, keep the gatherings outside whenever possible. If you participate in an indoor social gathering, keep the group size small, wear face coverings and open windows and doors to maximize ventilation.
- Wash hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available.
- Stay home if you are sick or if you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Seek testing for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or were in close contact with someone who tested positive.
More information about COVID-19 variants can be found on the Washington State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.
