CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that deputies took a suspect into custody who is believed to be involved in multiple robberies.
On Monday, deputies responded to the report of a suspicious person call at 14313 Northeast 20th Avenue. An employee of Doughboy’s Pizza reported seeing the suspect in a February 4 armed robbery entering another business in the same complex.
The first robbery was reported to CCSO on February 4 when an armed suspect entered Doughboy’s Pizza, robbed the place, and ran away.
Within minutes of the second reported sighting of the suspect, a second 911 caller called from Dream Nails on 14313 NE 20 Avenue and reported the man had tried to rob the nail salon at gunpoint.
On February 7, someone who saw images and video of the suspect on social media called 911 to say they had video of the suspect and his vehicle minutes after the Dream Nails robbery.
Later in the evening, deputies found the suspect’s vehicle parked at the WinCo on 9700 Northeast Highway 99. Deputies located the suspect, who was still wearing the same clothes from the second robbery. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.
Clark J. Mattox, 37, of Ridgefield was arrested on assault I, robbery I, attempted robbery I, and outstanding warrants.
No other information has been released at this time.