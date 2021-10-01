Clark County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in road rage shooting case

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they have made an arrest in a road rage shooting case.
The incident, took place on September 22 on Northeast Padden Parkway and began as a road rage incident between Enes and the victim. Multiple 911 callers reported the driver of a Subaru fired multiple shots at another vehicle on Northeast Padden Parkway east of Northeast 94th Avenue.
Deputies located shell casings in the roadway on Padden Parkway and further investigation confirmed the victim’s vehicle had been hit by gun fire.
On Friday deputies and detectives followed up on a tip regarding a possible suspect vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle at a Brush Prairie home.
A subsequent search warrant was served and several firearms, ammunition and accessories were seized including a handgun and ammunition of the same caliber that was used in the shooting.
Aleksey Enes, 30, was booked into the Clark County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant and was charged with second-degree attempted murder and drive by shooting.