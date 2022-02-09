Clark County Sheriff's deputies arrest man for two robberies in the same shopping center days apart

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they said tried to rob two businesses, next to each other, just days apart.
"He has snow gloves on, a beanie with a cut on his forehead that’s bleeding, and I’m thinking this is a little bit sketchy, but I ask him, are you coming to get some slices," Landon Picinich said.
He was working at Dough Boys Pizza Friday night when a man came right up to him and whispered so no one else could hear.
"He goes give me all the cash out of the register, I have a gun," Picinich said. "He pulls the gun out of his sweatshirt pocket which is kind of like a pouch right here. He pulls it out so I can see it and then puts it back in so nobody else sees it and at that point I'm like ok, it’s actually a real gun."
Picinich took the cash out of the register and the suspect grabbed it and ran. He then called 911.
"I just kind of went along with it and then after I was like wow that really did happen," he said.
Fast forward to Monday, and Picinich said he was in his car after his shift when he saw the same man in the same place.
"I knew it was him. He was wearing the exact same thing."
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect from the pizza place tried to rob Dream Nails at gunpoint.
That time, deputies and a K9 weren’t able to find him, but later that night someone else recognized the man and had video of his car.
Patrol deputies then found him in a WinCo parking lot and after a short chase, they arrested 37-year-old Clark Mattox.
"He came to the same place twice in three days. I was a little worried he was gonna come back for a third time so it was good to hear he got caught," Picinich said.
Mattox was booked into jail on charges of robbery and assault.
He also had an outstanding warrant.