Clark County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing, endangered man in Hockinson area

Photo provided by Clark County Sheriff's Office

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man from the Hockinson area.

The sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Vladimir Dubrovsky-Griswold left his house just before 4 p.m. on Saturday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. He is autistic and functions at a 12-year-old level.

Dubrovsky-Griswold is described at five feet, ten inches, 160 pounds with light brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. He was last wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Residents in the Hockinson area are asked to check their property, outbuildings and any water features that may be on their property (people on the autism spectrum are often drawn to water).

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

