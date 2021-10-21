CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office released the names of the deputies involved in the shooting that killed 26-year-old Kfin Karuo early Sunday morning.

Deputy David Delin worked at the Central Precinct for three and a half years. Deputy Forrest Gonzales has been with the sheriff's office for three years, and is assigned to the West Precinct.

Sunday morning just after 2:20 a.m. the Clark County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car associated with Karuo. They said he didn't stop and led them on a chase.

Once they were near the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 49th Street, the sheriff's office said deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the car. At that point, they said Karuo pointed a gun at deputies Gonzales and Delin. That's when they said they fired back, shooting and killing Karuo.

They said they had probable cause to arrest Karuo for assault in a previous case and newly-released dashcam video showed what happened.

The video from September 29th doesn't have audio but the sheriff's office said Karuo pulled up to a person in a parking lot and asked if they were a cop. They said that person told Karuo it was none of his business, then the video shows Karuo pointing a gun at the person.

Karuo was killed by police two weeks later.

Authorities identify man killed by Clark County deputies VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by Clark County deputies after a chase early Sunday morning.

The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team is now investigating the case. Because of this, the Clark County Sheriff, Chuck Atkins, said he doesn't have all the answers about what happened. He said in a statement Wednesday:

"What I can say is that I am concerned that a family has tragically lost a loved one in a police-involved shooting. I am concerned that it appears that the wanted person did not peacefully comply with the deputy trying to pull him over, or to detain him thereafter. Unfortunately, we (law enforcement) often do not get to control when or where an officer involved shooting may occur."

Local groups also spoke out about the shooting. The Southwest Washington League of United Latin American Citizens said their hearts are heavy. They released a statement that reads in part:

"No matter the reason and no matter the cause, the family has lost a child and the world has lost the contribution from this child. The time will come for resolution and responsibility for the loss of life, but for today our hearts are heavy and our love deepens for our community."

NAACP Vancouver also said they're saddened to hear about this shooting. Their statement on Karuo's death said they hope there is an independent and transparent investigation:

"I’m sure we are all saddened to hear of the loss of another member in our community at the hands of police, specifically the Clark County Sherriff’s Department. We hope an independent, open, and transparent investigation required by the new legislation, is conducted promptly to answer questions and relieve the anxiety these shootings cause in the community."

The SWIIR team investigating this shooting is made up of the Vancouver, Battleground and Camas Police Departments. As required by Washington State, two non-law enforcement community members will also be included in the investigation.