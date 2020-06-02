CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County submitted its application for phase 2 reopening on Tuesday.
The county’s had previously applied for phase 2 consideration on May 22 but was placed on hold following an outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver on May 23.
Clark County Public Health provided Secretary of Health John Wiesman with additional information and data about the outbreak on May 28.
During a meeting on Monday night with Wiesman and Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health, public health was told to submit a new application.
Clark County will remain in phase 1 until the application is approved and does not have an anticipated start date for the next phase.
Businesses should continue to follow the phase one guidelines outline by Washington Governor Inslee.
For additional information about COVID-19 the Public Health response, visit the Clark County Public Health website.
